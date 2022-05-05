Young nurses vow to keep protesting until working conditions improve

Union members marched to the Health Department and Treasury in Tshwane on Wednesday saying they have a number of grievances.

JOHANNESBURG - The Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union said that the government was refusing to play its part in ensuring that every person got the best care in the state hospitals and therefore it would continue to protest.

Union members marched to the health and treasury departments in Tshwane on Wednesday, saying that they had a number of grievances.

They said that they were not protesting for wages, but rather for improved conditions, equipment and medicines for a functional health care system.

The union said that it was unfair that nurses were expected to still give their best under shocking working conditions and a lack of supplies.

The union handed over a memorandum to Health and Treasury officials, demanding change.

Their demands include the permanent employment of contracted healthcare workers, who it said had been working on the front lines during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union has given officials seven days to respond to their demands.

"We need those jobs to be permanent for those who are on contract, it's really jobs. We don't want an extra cent on our salary, we don't want anything, just give us more people so that we can serve the communities that we are allocated to serve," said general secretary Lerato Mthunzi.

The union has promised to intensify the protest should their demands not be met.