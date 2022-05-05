'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100

While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love without breaking the bank.

JOHANNESBURG – Mother’s Day is just around the corner, so its time to show our appreciation for these special people in our lives with gifts that say, 'you're the best'.

With that in mind, here are five gifts under R100 for Mother’s Day:

Oh So Heavenly - Lavender Complete Care Pack for R69.99 from Clicks

You can’t go wrong with a little bit of pampering, and we all know our mums are angels, so treat her to some Oh So Heavenly products to wind down after a long day.

Have a look here.

Pillar Candle for R79.00 from @Home

Even the lights of our lives have to deal with loadshedding. Why not get her a beautiful candle so she can think you when her nights light up... and smell good.

Buy in store or shop online here.

Annabelle Cuvee Blanche 750ml for R90.00 from Pick n Pay

Is your mum a fan of the finer things? A beautiful bottle of bubbles could be the perfect gift for sipping sundowners on a cool autumn day.

See it online here.

Plush Blanket, 125x150cm for R99.99 from Mr Price Home

The candle will bring light, but winter is almost here. So, help your mum snuggle up and keep warm with a fluffy blanket in her favourite colour.

See them and more here.

Gold Plated Drop Earrings with Rose Quartz on special for R90.00 from Lovisa

Jewellery is always a good idea if mum enjoys something pretty but subtle. Show your love with some Rose Quartz earring from Lovisa.

Have a look at this and other specials here.

Whatever the queen of your heart loves, show her how special she is to you on Mother's Day this Sunday.