Winde: Service delivery in WC will suffer if all residents not counted in census

The Western Cape government has explained in detail the consequences for the province if not every eligible resident is counted in the 2022 census.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has explained in detail the consequences for the province if not every eligible resident is counted in the 2022 census.

The deadline has had to be extended in the province.

There are just nine days to go until the count closes.



To date, the details of 61% of residents in the Cape have been gathered.

Premier Alan Winde has warned that service delivery will suffer due to the apparent reluctance of many Western Cape residents to be counted.

According to approximate projections by provincial Treasury, the Cape could lose funding equivalent to 1,615 doctors and 5,981 nurses and more than 9,000 teachers if only 70% of the Cape's population takes part in the census.

R9.7 billion or over 16% of the provincial equitable share stands to be lost.

Winde said that this would shave off almost R3 billion in funding from the provincial government's health budget and just over R4 billion off the education budget.