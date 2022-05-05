'We want them to be free': Health Dept drops mask requirement for schoolchildren

Government has announced a three-month extension to the health regulations meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the public consultation period.

JOHANNESBURG - After consultation with the Education Department, the Health ministry said that children would no longer be required to wear masks at school.

The newly gazetted regulations come into effect from Thursday, with a focus on the wearing of masks, gatherings and travel.

The Health Department’s deputy director-general, Doctor Nicholas Crisp: "We regard them as a place of learning where we want the children to be as free and able to move as possible. But where there are sick people or people who want to where a mask, that would be encouraged but if they are in the classroom and there's sufficient social distancing, then they will not need to wear a mask on school premises."

He said that implementing mask-wearing for children has always been difficult.

"It's always been a challenge with small children and even with some older children it's been a bit of a restriction and so the wearing of masks is less of a concern to us in that particular environment," Crisp said.

Meanwhile, Crisp has encouraged South Africans to adhere to these regulations as the country sees an uptick in the number of new COVID-19 infections.