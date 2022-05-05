Togo leader agrees to Mali crisis mediator role: officials

Mali has been in turmoil since the military seized power in the Sahel state in August 2020, with negotiations ongoing over the length of time needed to restore constitutional order.

LOME - Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe has agreed to act as a mediator in Mali's political crisis as the West African country's military junta faces pressure to re-establish civilian rule, their foreign ministers said.

Relations between former colonial power France and the junta have also deteriorated, with Mali breaking off from its defence accords with Paris on Monday, condemning "flagrant violations" of its national sovereignty by French troops.

Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop and his Togolese counterpart told reporters late Wednesday in Togo's capital Lome that Gnassingbe had agreed to act as a facilitator in the crisis.

"We asked President Faure Gnassingbe to use his good office, wisdom and experience to facilitate dialogue with regional actors and more broadly dialogue with the entire international community," Diop said.

"The situation we are in today requires that we show political genius about how to get out of this situation."

Togo's Foreign Minister Robert Dussey confirmed the offer was accepted.

Mali's military junta initially promised to restore civilian rule, but has been hit with sanctions after it failed to meet a commitment to West African bloc ECOWAS to hold elections in February this year.

Diop said because of the security situation in Mali and the need for reforms, the country would need 24 months to return to constitutional order.

Mali's military leader Assimi Goita first seized power in 2020 following protests over the government's handling of a war against a jihadist offensive in the country.

Goita staged another coup in 2021 to oust civilian leaders and was sworn in as interim president.

He has so far resisted international calls to hold elections.