Rising GBV attacks restrict women from enjoying rights, says Nkoana-Mashabane

CAPE TOWN - The threat of gender-based violence restricts South African women from enjoying their human rights as equal citizens.

That's the view of an outraged Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

She's reacted to a continuing trend of violence against women across the country.

Nkoana-Mashabane said a spate of gender-based violence over the past few weeks is another dark and shameful period for the country.

She also shared her condolences with those who've lost loved ones.

Among them is the EFF's former secretary general Godrich Gardee, who's 28-year-old daughter Hillary Gardee, was found dead near Mbombela after she was reported missing over the weekend.

In the Eastern Cape, OR Tambo District Municipality staff member Namhla Mtwa was shot dead outside her home, while in a village in Mount Ayliff a teenage girl was raped and had her eyes gouged out.

In Cape Town, police also discovered the body of a 21-year-old woman in Delft.

The minister reiterated South Africa's femicide rate was almost five times higher than the global average, even though experts believe the figure could be much higher due to the high number of unsolved cases.