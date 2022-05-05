Pupil stabbed to death by schoolmate outside FS school

Bullying appears to have been the trigger for Wednesday's stabbing.

CAPE TOWN - A grade 6 learner has been stabbed to death, allegedly by another pupil, outside a school in Zastron in the Free State.

The incident happened after school on Wednesday afternoon.

A brawl broke out between the boys after the suspect allegedly bullied the deceased and attempted to stab him.

The principal did intervene and ordered the alleged assailant to go home and fetch his parents.

But he returned with a knife, which he used to stab the other child in the chest.

He was rushed to hospital but died on the way.

The suspect, who initially fled the scene, was later handed over to police by community members.