Police devolution the only solution for policing in WC - Action Society

This follows a statement from the Western Cape Parliament which shows that over the past five financial years about 71% of the Western Cape's 151 police stations had seen a decrease in the number of officers allocated to them.

CAPE TOWN - Civil rights organisation Action Society said that it believed that it was time for police devolution to become a reality in the Western Cape.

This follows a statement from the Western Cape Parliament which shows that over the past five financial years about 71% of the Western Cape's 151 police stations had seen a decrease in the number of officers allocated to them.

This means that there are over 800 fewer officers in the province than there were in 2017.

The figures were revealed by the SAPS to a parliamentary question.

Action Society's Ian Cameron: "Action Society feels strongly about police devolution being the only solution for policing in the Western Cape. Having almost 1,000 less police members than we did five years ago is an absolute atrocity in a province that's really struggling with gang violence and a drug issue."

The provincial government has deployed 1,056 LEAP officers to crime hotspots across the province, saying that it can no longer wait for national government to keep communities safe.