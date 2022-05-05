Opposition MPs blame SA’s energy crisis on the ANC

The ANC has come under fire for failing to act to foresee the crisis as well as mismanagement, corruption, and state capture at the power utility.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition MPs have laid the blame for the country’s continuing energy supply woes squarely at the door of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The National Assembly is debating the energy crisis and the threat of a protracted failure of Eskom.

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) Mkhululeko Hlengwa kicked off the debate, noting the enormous cost to the economy of continued rolling blackouts.

“Estimates gauge that loadshedding costs the South African economy R500 million per stage, per day. Eskom has become a curse word in every household in this country. Why? Because this entity is unable to deliver on its fundamental mandate.”

The Democratic Alliance’s Kevin Mileham said the government appeared to be in denial about the urgency and seriousness of the situation.

“One thing that cannot be washed away is this government’s complete ineptitude and silo mentality when it comes to dealing with this crisis.”

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan would reply afterwards.