Mask-wearing indoors stays in place as Health Dept extends COVID-19 regulations

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will have to keep their masks on at indoor public spaces and adhere to regulations on gatherings and travel as the Health Department extends the limited regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Moments before the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa lapsed at midnight, the department announced it had gazetted the limited regulations with effect from Thursday.

It has also extended the period for public consultations on the proposed health regulations by three months.



The Health Department’s Foster Mohale said that the rules for gatherings had been better defined.

He said that where this is not possible, attendance must be limited to 1,000 people or 50% of the venue capacity indoors, while outdoor gatherings have a limit of 2,000 people.

Travellers will still have to produce a valid vaccine certificate or a negative COVID-19 test result not older than 72 hours or undergo testing at the country’s ports of entry.

Commuters using public transport will also have to keep their masks on for the ride.