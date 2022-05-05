KZN premier's office allocated millions after floods

This was announced by Sihle Zikalala on Thursday morning while delivering his 2022 budget vote at the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg.

DURBAN - The office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal has been allocated R767, 551 million (Seven hundred and sixty-seven, five hundred and fifty-one million rand) for the 2022/2023 financial year.

This was announced by Premier Sihle Zikalala on Thursday morning while delivering his 2022 budget vote at the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg.

The budget vote comes a month after KZN was hit by devastating floods and is expected to also prioritise the rebuilding efforts.