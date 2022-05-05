KZN flood victims living in halls, churches want to be moved to other shelters

While the KwaZulu-Natal government works on rebuilding in parts of the province, some victims of the recent floods are worried about the way forward.

Many victims housed in community halls and churches are calling for other measures as a means of shelter.



On Wednesday, Eyewitness News visited a local church housing over 150 people at Tshelimnyama, west of Durban.

They said that they were living in appalling conditions and need help.

Water and electricity are at times a luxury in Tshelimnyama.

People who have lost their homes in Tshelimnyama find themselves in what they refer to as uncomfortable conditions at the church.

A woman said that food was a challenge.

"There are about 147 people here, but we get around 57 meals. At times the food doesn't even get here on time. The supper is arriving very late and sometimes the food isn't even good," she said.

She said the elderly people and children must be moved from the church to a more comfortable space.