Joburg city guide: Where to treat mom this Mother’s Day weekend

Take your pick with this year's Mother's Day weekend by either kicking butt at boot camp, dancing to live jazz and marimba or a special lunch at a classy hotel.

**NIROX Winter Sculpture Exhibition 2022**

Landscaped in the Cradle of Humankind, the 15-hectare park is decorated with illustrious sculptures across its plains.

This year the beautiful setting welcomes their annual winter fair, the opening of the NIROX Winter Sculpture Exhibition 2022, an opportunity which gives artists an opportunity to showcase their portfolio of talent.

Acts include the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra and a series of curator-led walkabouts; performances by Bontle Tau (Spirit to Spirit – Dust to Dust), Janine Allen (On the shoulders of giants), and a collaborative sound performance by Daniel Gray, Tubatsi Moloi, and Andrei van Wyk (Slow Sonics).

Film screenings by Liam Brickhill and Anel Wessels (Petrichor), Dane Armstrong and Linzi Lewis (De|Composition), Carla Bussitil and Gary Charles (Mosquito Lightning), Timothy Gabb (Lost Carts of the Karoo) and Sifiso Khanyile (Reclaimers); can also be expected.

Visit Nirox Foundation for more information.

**PICNICS, WINE TASTING, AND JAZZY BUFFETS AT INDABA HOTEL**

Indaba Hotel, Fourways is offering a Mother’s Day garden picnic experience and buffet at Epsom Restaurant accompanied by live jazz music.

Listen to their live Marimba band while visiting the Spier tasting room for award-winning wines and cheese boards.

The Gourmet Picnic Box is R500 per couple while the lunch buffet at Chiefs Boma Restaurant will cost R335. Lastly, R235 gets you Sunday Jazz Brunch at Epsom Restaurant.

The hotel is at William Nicol Drive & Pieter Wenning Road, Fourways and the event starts at various times on 8 May 2022.

Visit the Indaba Hotel for more details.

**MASLOW'S MOTHERS OF THE WORLD BUFFET LUNCH**

Make a booking to enjoy a ‘Mothers of the World’ themed lunch this Mother's Day at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

The buffet lunch includes dishes from Mexico, India and British cuisine.

Chef Omar Menhouk and his team will offer a range of foods fit for even the pickiest diner in the family, from nachos and tacos to a trio of curries - lamb, chicken and vegetable - to a traditional Sunday roast beef and leg of lamb. Sides include a range of salads and deli meats accompanied by freshly baked breads.

8 May 2022, time 13:00

Price: R550

Location: The Maslow Hotel Sandton, 103 Grayston Drive, Sandown, Sandton

More information available on Webtickets.com

**THICK LIFESTYLE MOTHER'S DAY BOOTCAMP CHALLENGE**

Located at the Jozi X Adventure Centre, at Main Road & Sloane Street in Bryanston, Johannesburg, the Thick Lifestyle Bootcamp puts the fun in fitness.

Those looking for a laidback family event on a budget, then this the event for you.

You can bring the whole family along to the event which will be hosted by MaNtuli from SkeemSaam and Susan from Muvhango.

You can expect some pampering (body massages, facials, etc) while the kids enjoy jumping castles and clown performances.

Tickets start at R200 and there are prizes up for grabs on the day.

**WINE AND ART CLASS FOR MOTHER'S DAY**

The Wine Gurus at the Wine School SA in collaboration with art teacher extraordinaire, Phillipa Graff, brings you this event on 7 May at 2pm.

The three-hour session will teach you all about colour, perspective, and composition. Sip on some of the best South African wines and dine on delicious canapés.

Through Phillipa's guided approach, you will confidently be able to create a beautiful art piece that you will be proud of, regardless of your level of creativity.

Tickets cost R1,100.

Book your spot here.

