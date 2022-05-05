Grey High School to rename its main rugby field after Siya Kolisi

Philip field will be known as The Kolisi Field in recognition of the Rugby World Cup winning captain’s exploits as well as becoming the first black player to lead the national team.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will be honoured by his former high school when they rename their main rugby field after him.

The official ceremony to commemorate the occasion is set to take place at the Grey High School’s Reunion weekend on 14 May.

Philip field will be known as The Kolisi Field in recognition of the Rugby World Cup winning captain’s exploits as well as becoming the first black player to lead the national team.

Kolisi attended Grey High in Port Elizabeth until matric and played in the school’s first team in 2008 and 2009.

The tribute to Kolisi is the second such by an Eastern Cape school. Recently, Queen’s College renamed its main grandstand after old boy, Kaya Malotana, who was the first black player to represent the Springboks when he debuted at the Rugby World Cup in 1999.