Gordhan hits back at critics on SA's energy crisis: ‘Eskom is not broken’

Gordhan took aim at opposition speakers who accused the African National Congress (ANC) of running the power utility into the ground and presiding over a criminal looting network at the state-owned company.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has hit back at critics during a parliamentary debate on the electricity supply crisis.

Gordhan took aim at opposition speakers who accused the African National Congress (ANC) of running the power utility into the ground and presiding over a criminal looting network at the state-owned company.

He said there was no threat of any protracted failure at Eskom while acknowledging there was no quick fix for its many problems.

Gordhan drew a line between President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration and previous ANC governments, saying it was fully aware of the hardship imposed by load shedding as Eskom battled to keep the lights on.

“Is Eskom broken or dysfunctional? Eskom is not broken. It is not dysfunctional. But it does have a crisis and it does have a series of challenges and we have said it will take time to resolve some of them.”

Gordhan said efforts have been underway since Ramaphosa came in in 2018 to turn Eskom around in the wake of state capture.

“The senior management team at Eskom also faces a huge burden on behalf of the country and they do require words of solidarity and words of encouragement when we see that load shedding is happening at the point that it is happening at this point in time – not just unrelenting criticism.”