Godongwana: KZN floods an eye opener for SA's climate change challenges

DURBAN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has described the KwaZulu-Natal floods as an eyeopener when it comes to the critical challenge that climate change is becoming for the country.

Speaking at the launch of the second phase of the Southern Africa Towards Inclusive Economic Development Programme, the minister said that the severe weather which led to the death of over 400 people showed that climate change was not only an environmental issue but an alternative economic development model too.

Minister Enoch Godongwana has urged researchers to assist the country’s policymakers on how to come up with adaptation and mitigation measures while building resilience against climate change.

"Durban to me is an eyeopener. In 2019, we had similar floods and they’ve come back on a mighty scale. We kind of did a patchwork when we were making our response there. We were not saying how do we make sure that we build resilience in Durban so that when the floods come back we are in a better position," he said.

He said that climate change was among the key themes on which the second phase of the Southern Africa Towards Inclusive Economic Development Programme would be focused on, including food, energy and water in that context.

The programme supports policymaking for inclusive growth and economic transformation in the Southern African region through research produced in collaboration with Treasury and the United Nations Institute for Development Economics Research, among other institutions.