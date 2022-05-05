Former justice Albie Sachs: The ConCourt is still respected by many people

JOHANNESBURG - Former Constitutional Court justice Albie Sachs says even though there are people who are trying to politically influence the highest court in the country, the court remains respected by people.

Sachs praised the work the court had done over the years since he left the office after 15 years of service.

He was appointed justice of the Constitutional Court when the country went into democracy and served until 2009.

Speaking on the Clement Manyathela Show on Radio 702 on Thursday, the 87-year-old said one of his highlights at the court was his last case where he dealt with a land and service delivery issue for a group of community members living at an informal settlement.

Sachs said the court had maintained its trust with citizens hence many were still able to take their matters to the institution.

“But on all the institutions, I think the court more than any other institution, is looked upon with great respect in this country.”