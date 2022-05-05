Ex-state attorney assistant forfeits pension after fraud conviction

The Special Tribunal has ruled that Nosipho Zibani and her two accomplices must pay back over R4.4 million after being caught making fake medical claims for negligence cases through a company called Ntokazi Trading between 2016 and 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - A former state attorney assistant will forfeit her pension fund after she was found guilty of defrauding the office of the Gauteng Health MEC through fake medical-legal schemes.

They claimed that negligence by health workers resulted in a child being born with cerebral palsy.

"As the SIU, we have been saying that we're preserving people's pensions so that when the case is finalised we are able to recover the money through that pension and this is now a clear example and precedence setting moment where we have successfully done so and their pension of just below R800,000 will be forfeited as part payment for this money we are recovering," said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.