Ex-Collins Chabane Municipality CFO arrested for alleged link to VBS Bank saga

JOHANNESBURG - The former chief financial officer at the Collins Chabane Municipality in Limpopo has been arrested for his alleged involvement in unlawfully and irregularly investing municipal money with VBS Mutual Bank.

This is the second official who worked for the municipality to be handcuffed after the arrest of erstwhile municipal manager Charlotte Ngobeni in March last year.

A total of 27 people have been arrested in connection with more than R2 billion lost due to alleged fraud and corruption where municipal money was stolen.

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

Hawks' spokesperson Thandi Mbambo said: “It is alleged that on 23 October 2017, Collins Chabane Municipality invested an amount of R120 million with VBS in contrary with the Municipal Public Finance Management Act. VBS cases are at an advance stage and more arrests are imminent.”