Eskom working with NPA to bring those behind corruption at utility to book

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo released part four of the report last week, which revealed that some Eskom officials were allegedly responsible for the power utility being corrupted.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said it will be collaborating with the National Prosecuting Authority on prosecuting officials who have been linked to corruption in the state capture commission of inquiry report.

Zondo recommended that the NPA prosecute those who are implicated.

The power utility said their investigators, those of the agency as well as legal experts will ensure that the alleged perpetrators are held accountable.

The NPA's Mthunzi Mhaga said: “The two entities agreed that there will be sharing of information or evidence as approved as appropriate in order to ensure that the efforts of prosecuting those most responsible for corruption and state capture at Eskom are bolstered.”