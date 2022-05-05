EFF casts doubt on police's ability to solve Hillary Gardee's murder case

The daughter of the party's former Secretary-General Godrich Gardee was found dead this week after being reported missing.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has cast doubt on the police's competence in solving the murder case of Hillary Gardee.

The daughter of the party's former secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, was found dead this week after being reported missing.

The 28-year-old was last seen in the Nelspruit CBD.

The EFF on Wednesday revealed that she was found with a bullet wound to the head and marks on her body suggested a struggle to escape.

"How are they going to recreate that crime scene now? How will they know which angle she was shot from, whether she was shot running, whether she was shot standing, or whether she was shot kneeling because they didn't even know she was shot. They have lost the critical geographical location of this case. They can't recreate it now. The body is gone from that location so that level of incompetence can jeopardise the entire thing and can mean that these criminals can get away. They might have swept that crime scene, we don't know who infiltrated, we don't know who contaminated it because of brutal incompetence," said spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.