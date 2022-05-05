Details of Hillary Gardee murder probe will only be shared with family - police

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) accused the police of missing crucial evidence that could reveal details about the 28-year-old’s final hours.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police said that they would not reveal any details of their investigation into the murder of Hillary Gardee to anyone except her family.

Gardee’s body was discovered by passersby outside Mbombela this week, after she was reported missing.



While the police’s initial report only mentioned that Gardee had suffered head injuries and also had bruises on her body, they have now confirmed that she sustained a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdluli: "The investigation into the circumstances of how the victim was murdered is under way with a view to arrest whosoever was involved. The police in Mpumalanga is at no stage going to reveal the stages of the investigation to the public."

Mdluli said that police should be given space to carry out the investigation.

But spokesperson for the Gardee family and the EFF, Sinawo Thambo, said that their delay in communicating crucial details, like the gunshot wound, puts a dent in their trust in the investigation.

"That no longer adds value anymore because they missed a crucial part of it. We will be waiting for updates from them. Hopefully, they can redeem themselves," Thambo said.

Gardee will be laid to rest in KwaMagugu, in Mpumalanga on Saturday.