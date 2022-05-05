City Power concerned over blackouts that are worsened by vandalism and theft

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says it's concerned by power outages - not only due to load shedding - but which are also exacerbated by vandalism and theft.

The utility has been dealing with over 2,000 outages in different areas.

City Power said criminals took advantage and tampered with the infrastructure leading to outages outside of load shedding.

Added to this, they were dealing with backlogs caused by the recent inclement weather and the persistent rain.

The utility called for patience as they deal with many outstanding issues.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said, "Load shedding is an undesired inconvenience that we unfortunately have no control over as City Power. We are badly affected as an entity as we are not making money during load shedding. In fact, we’re losing millions due to the impact this has on infrastructure. Since [Thursday] morning, there have been outages in different areas across the city because of load shedding.”