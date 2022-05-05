Bishop Lavis SAPS accused of not prioritising baby's abduction

For this reason, the community policing forum is meeting the South African Human Rights Commission and community leaders are organising a march on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have been accused of not prioritising an investigation into the abduction of a two-month-old baby in Bishop Lavis.

For this reason, the community policing forum is meeting the South African Human Rights Commission and community leaders are organising a march on Sunday.

Baby Kai-isha Meniers was taken outside a supermarket on Saturday.

Police have been searching for a woman spotted with a baby on CCTV footage, but so far there's been no sign of the kidnapper or the missing child.

The community has accused investigators of not working hard enough.

Residents also do not believe the case is getting enough attention and is not a priority for the SAPS.

Some say it would've been different if it was a high profile matter.