ANC’s EC conference to go ahead despite last-minute bid for postponement

The ANC’s Eastern Cape conference will go ahead despite last-minute attempts to halt it for the fifth time on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s Eastern Cape conference will go ahead in spite of last-minute attempts to halt it for the fifth time on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News understands that a meeting on Wednesday failed to sway the ANC’s treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, the organising committee and national executive committee (NEC) members deployed in the Eastern Cape to halt the upcoming conference.

This after provincial task team (PTT) coordinator, Lulama Ngcukaitobi, requested an urgent meeting to address some concerns around the state of readiness for the internal contest.

National leaders were in no mood for long debates over whether or not the Eastern Cape was ready for a conference, this after at least four previous postponements.

It is also understood that suggestions to only include provincial officials in the meeting were also dismissed, with Mashatile extending an invite to the entire PTT.

The province has met threshold, even as some disputes over the status of some branches still linger on, with some branches expected to run their meetings by Thursday evening.

The ANC’s Pule Mabe explains: "So the threshold to sit a regional or provincial conference is 70% - 70% of your branch meetings or general meetings, nominated delegates to participate, that conference should have been audited."

Meanwhile, horse-trading attempts continue on the sidelines as the main contenders for provincial chair, Oscar Mabuyane and Babalo Madikizela, try to find one another on the potential leadership outcomes.

The Eastern Cape’s ninth provincial conference kicks off on Friday.