ANC reinstates Ntutu and Kompela on eve of Eastern Cape conference

As the hours count down to the ANC Eastern Cape’s ninth provincial conference - two big contenders for the Top 5 have received the green light from Luthuli House.

JOHANNESBURG - As the hours count down to the ANC Eastern Cape’s ninth provincial conference - two big contenders for the Top 5 have received the green light from Luthuli House.

Teris Ntutu and Xolile Kompela, who are contesting secretary and deputy chair, have been reinstated.

In two letters, seen by Eyewitness News and dated 4 May, Treasurer General Paul Mashatile instructs the province to allow the two to participate in this weekend’s conference.

He does warn Ntuntu, who could still face corruption charges in the near future, that the ANC will take action if it finds he misled the party.

The case relates to a R10 million black plastic bags tender in the Mnquma Municipality.

While Kompela was accused of defying the ANC and summarily suspended by the provincial executive of the party.

The pair are part of Babalo Madikizela’s slate, which has been tipped to emerge victorious.

The ANC’s conference is expected to begin on Friday.