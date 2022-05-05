Action 4 Freedom to appeal dismissal of COVID draft health regulations challenge

Late last week, Western Cape High Court Judge Hayley Slingers dismissed the challenge, which focused on the 30-day public comment period that was affected.

JOHANNESBURG - Action 4 Freedom says it isn’t taking the dismissal of its challenge to the new draft health regulations for managing COVID-19 lying down.

Action 4 Freedom said that it planned on appealing her ruling.

Slingers found in her ruling that the legislation provided for flexibility in terms of time frames.

The organisation said that the urgency and importance of the matter was demonstrated by the huge public interest and concerns about people’s right to lawful participation in the law-making process.