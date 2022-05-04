Zondo: Teffo's courtroom arrest an assault on the dignity of the judiciary

Teffo, who is representing four men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in 2014, was handcuffed in the Pretoria High Court last week shortly after proceedings adjourned.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that the dramatic arrest of Advocate Malesela Teffo in a courtroom was an assault on the dignity of the courts and the judiciary.

He was arrested for failing to appear in court over trespassing and assault charges.

Police said that they had issued an arrest warrant two months ago and had struggled to find Teffo's home address.

He has since been released on R10,000 bail.

Zondo said that the manner in which Teffo was arrested was totally unacceptable and shows disrespect for the judiciary.

Chief Justice Zondo said that he hoped that there would be no further disrespect of the courts by the police following the arrest of Advocate Teffo.



The Chief Justice's office said that the problem was not whether or not the arrest should have been made, rather the manner in which it was effected.