Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union protest over working conditions

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union have taken to the streets of Pretoria to voice their concerns about a number of issues affecting the health sector.

The union members have gathered outside the department of health and treasury in Tshwane to hand over a memorandum of demands.

These include improved working conditions to infrastructure, equipment, and medicines.

General Secretary Lerato Mthunzi said, “We are approaching treasury because we do feel that there are austerity measures which are applied. Budget cuts of payment on workers, departments being unable to retain some of its workforce. We are also looking at further training and development of staff.”

The members say May will be a month to intensify their programme of action with more protests and pickets.