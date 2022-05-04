Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union marches to health dept over poor work conditions

The union is calling for the permanent employment of nurses who were hired during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union is set to march to the Departments of Health and Treasury in Pretoria on Wednesday to protest against poor working conditions at public health facilities.

The young nurses said they will use the month of may to intensify their campaign with more protests and pickets because their current working conditions make it hard to save lives.



"We are also looking at the absorption of those nurses we trained for four years and now that they have completed the department seems to not have a place for them, yet we need them on the ground," said General Secretary Lerato Mthunzi.