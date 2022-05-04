Weeks after KZN floods, residents raise concerns around temporary shelters

Some KwaZulu-Natal flood victims say they are concerned about the living conditions where they are staying at community halls and churches.

Over 6,000 people are currently homeless in the flood-stricken province. The death toll from the floods stands at over 435 with many still missing.

Community halls and churches had to be utilised as temporary shelter for those left destitute.

Weeks later, concerns have begun to rise about living conditions and food.

Privacy is one of the issues as all share one hall.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, some displaced residents said although grateful to have a roof over their heads, some women said they felt unsafe.

One woman said having mixed genders in one room was uncomfortable while others, like Nkosinathi Mkhize, have left the community shelter complaining about a lack of food.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Tuesday that there were plans to provide temporary residential units with privacy.

PLEADING FOR ASSISTANCE

Meanwhile, some areas hit by the floods, including the Tshelimnyama community in the west of Durban are calling for immediate government assistance.

Eight people in the area are still missing after their homes collapsed.

Some of the residents embarked on a picket on Tuesday, pleading for assistance.

The floods damaged the sewage system, exposing the community to a bad odour.

Lack of water and electricity were also major issues.