WC authorities brace for rise in fires as winter looms

CAPE TOWN - As the world marks International Firefighters' Day, the Western Cape is preparing for a shift in risk from wildfires to fires destroying shacks across the province.

Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell on Wednesday warned the risk from open flames and paraffin heating systems would rise as winter approaches.

He's also lauded firefighters for putting their lives on the line to keep communities safe.

Bredell said it was an opportunity to show appreciation to the men and women on the frontline of this essential service.

The Western Cape has 1,650 professional firefighters and about 450 volunteers who serve at 96 fire stations.

During the past summer season, the provincial government invested a further R15 million in aerial and specialised ground support.

Bredell said this helped them manage 90% of fires within the first hour of being reported.

Following the end of the wildfire season, the focus shifts to domestic fires.

As a precaution, more than 12,000 smoke alarms have been installed in informal dwellings and fire awareness campaigns have been conducted to highlight the risk of using paraffin, gas or candles especially during load shedding.