Water restored to KZN's Prince Mshiyeni Hospital - eThekwini Municipality

Repairs to a major pipeline that was severely damaged by the recent floods have now been completed.

JOHANNESBURG - The eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that water has been restored to Umlazi's Prince Mshiyeni Hospital.

The recent floods severely damaged infrastructure, resulting in the hospital and some parts of Umlazi struggling with water supply.

Repairs to a major pipeline that was severely damaged by the recent floods have now been completed.

Neighbouring areas are also receiving water gradually, as the system builds up.

The municipality's Mswakhe Mayisela: "Water has been restored in Mshiyeni Hospital and we apologise profusely to the patients that had to endure being without water but also neighbouring homes that have been without access to tap water. We thank our technicians for the good work that they've been doing to esnure that this part of the city is reconnected."