Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion

The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which could allow individual states to ban abortion in all cases, including cases of rape and incest.

FILE: This bill could also have implications outside of the US as the relationship that America has with other countries. Picture: Supplied.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A shocking leak in the United States has revealed that the Supreme Court may be terminating abortion rights and overturning the 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling that legalised abortion.

Mandy Wiener speaks to health journalist Pontsho Pilane about what this decision could mean and what the global implications could be.

This bill could also have implications outside of the US as the relationship that America has with other countries, particularly in the global south, could mean that there will be a direct influence on policies and access to resources as Pilane explains.

When we don’t understand the social, political and economic relationship the US and South Africa have, particularly when it comes to global public health, we are on the backfoot because we don’t understand what kind of implications this has for not only us in South Africa but also for the rest of the world.

Pontsho Pilane, Health Journalist

