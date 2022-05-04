State ‘ready’ to put ex-SAA board chair Dudu Myeni on trial

State advocate Rendani Ndou revealed in court that the regional director of public prosecutions had rejected Dudu Myeni’s representations and that the defence was now considering its options.

JOHANNESBURG - The State on Wednesday said it was ready to put Dudu Myeni on trial.

The former South African Airways (SAA) board chair’s case of defeating the administration of justice for revealing the identity of a protected witness at the state capture commission of inquiry came before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, when the court heard her representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to reconsider her prosecution had been unsuccessful.

She still has various options available to her. But the State said for its part, that its ready for trial.

State advocate Rendani Ndou revealed in court that the DPP had rejected Myeni’s representations and that the defence was considering its options.

“They have made representations to the office of the DPP. Those representations were unsuccessful. My learned friend has informed me that they are going to consider the outcome of the representations and decide on the way forward. They have a number of options they have raised with us.”

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that if the defence wanted to pursue its representations, its next port of call would be the offices of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). She was, however, adamant that the state was ready for trial.

“So, we will be guided by the defence whether they want to approach the office of the NDPP or they want us to continue with trial. But as the state we are ready to proceed.”