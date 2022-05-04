Special Tribunal rules former assistant state attorney, 2 others pay back R4.4m

The tribunal has found that Nosipho Zibani, Yolanda Hlatshwayo and Phindile Zibani used a company called Ntandokazi Trading and entered into an oral agreement to carry out the crime.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal has ruled that a former assistant state attorney and two other individuals must pay back R4.4 million, which they took from the office of Gauteng’s MEC for health through fake medical legal schemes.

The tribunal found that Nosipho Zibani, Yolanda Hlatshwayo and Phindile Zibani used a company called Ntandokazi Trading and entered into an oral agreement to carry out the crime.

An investigation revealed that between 2016 and 2017 Zibani, who was employed in the office of the state attorney, was behind a fake medical claim of negligent conduct against health workers, which she claimed resulted in a child being born with cerebral palsy.

Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they were finalising legal action against her as a state employee.

“The Special Tribunal also offered a forfeiture of patient benefits to the value of just below R800,000 held in the government-employee fund that belongs to Nosipho. The SIU was granted a preservation order on 10 October 2020 pending the finalisation of this legal action, which has now been finalised.”