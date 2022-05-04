SA records 3,785 new COVID cases, 7 more fatalities
There are now more than 40,000 active coronavirus cases in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has reported 3,785 new COVID-19 cases in the latest reporting cycle.
This increase represents a 17.6% positivity rate.
There are now more than 40,000 active cases in the country.
The Department of Health has also reported seven fatalities, bringing the country's known death toll to more than 100,300.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 802 198 with 3 785 new cases reported. Today 7 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 100 377 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 661 635 with a recovery rate of 96,3% pic.twitter.com/FbQtfm3qg3Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 3, 2022