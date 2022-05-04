SA records 3,785 new COVID cases, 7 more fatalities

There are now more than 40,000 active coronavirus cases in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has reported 3,785 new COVID-19 cases in the latest reporting cycle.

This increase represents a 17.6% positivity rate.

There are now more than 40,000 active cases in the country.

The Department of Health has also reported seven fatalities, bringing the country's known death toll to more than 100,300.