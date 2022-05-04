Renewed calls for Cele to form task team to look into EC political murders

Two ANC leaders in the Eastern Cape, Andile Andries and Lubabalo Keso, were shot dead in Kariega on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The murders of two African National Congress (ANC) leaders in the Eastern Cape have led to renewed calls for Police Minister Bheki Cele to establish a special task team to look into political killings in the province.

Andile Andries and Lubabalo Keso were shot dead in Kariega on Monday.

The party in the province said that their murders were shocking and that Cele must now intervene.

Political analyst Sandile Swana said that the killing of politicians in the Eastern Cape was not uncommon.

"There is a continuing battle in the ANC, especially over access to resources, and these regional elections and provincial elections will determine who is going to have access to those resources so those are the type of things that get people killed," Swana said.