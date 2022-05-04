Ntshalintshali says booing of Ramaphosa at May Day event was not personal

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali told Eyewitness News that the angry workers would have revolted against anyone perceived to have power in government.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said that the booing of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the federation’s May Day event was not a personal attack.

Dozens of workers jeered Ramaphosa off the stage at Cosatu’s May Day rally over collective bargaining disputes in both the private and public sectors.

Ntshalintshali said that workers’ desperation was behind the disruptions at Sunday's rally.

However, Eyewitness News understands that members of the federation in Gauteng conceived the coordinated plan to interrupt Ramaphosa’s address in Rustenburg.

The workers want the president to interfere in collective bargaining disputes in the public service by directly intervening in the non-payment of wage increases to public service employees in 2020.

Meanwhile, mineworkers in the gold sector want him to “whisper” to producers to cave in to their demands as the strike in the industry edges closer to a three-month mark.

Ntshalintshali said workers took advantage of Ramaphosa’s presence.

"They were sending a clear message to him that you are our last hope as the CEO of this government, where is our money?"

He was also not concerned about the complex implications of asking a sitting president to intervene in employer/employee relations, a request that labour insiders have described as an admission of weakness and irrelevance by unions.

"It's a desperate situation when workers are looking for help everywhere and think maybe the president will whisper to those people because there’s nothing the president can do in the private sector," Ntshalintshali said.