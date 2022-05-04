Myeni bid to avoid charges for revealing identity of witness failed, court told

The former South African Airways (SAA) chair’s case of defeating the administration of justice for revealing the identity of a protected witness at the state capture commission of inquiry, came before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is sticking to its guns on its decision to prosecute Dudu Myeni.

This is the second time that the case was in court - in March, the court heard that Myeni had made representations to the office of the director of public prosecutions to reconsider trying her.

However, it emerged in court on Wednesday that those representations were unsuccessful.

The court heard that the office of the director of public prosecutions had rejected Myeni's bid to try and wriggle her way out of the charges she was facing.

Myeni, however, still has various options available to her and her lawyer said that he and his team were now considering these options and plotting a way forward.

Myeni was not in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Her lawyer indicated that she was in the building, but that there were concerns regarding health issues.

A warrant for her arrest was issued but stayed until her next scheduled appearance on 14 June.