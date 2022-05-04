Mandisa Maya accepts nomination to be next deputy chief justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially nominated Maya for the position last month.

CAPE TOWN - Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge President Mandisa Maya has accepted a nomination to be the country's next deputy chief justice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially nominated Maya for the position last month.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) confirmed that Maya had accepted the nomination and submitted all the necessary paperwork.

Following interviews with four shortlisted candidates, the JSC in February this year recommended Maya as the country’s next chief justice.

In the end, however, President Cyril Ramaphosa decided to appoint Raymond Zondo as the new chief justice but indicated that he planned to nominate Maya for the position of deputy.

She will now be invited for a public interview on 20 June 2022.

In the meantime, members of the public have been invited to make written submissions on Maya’s suitability for the post.