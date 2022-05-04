Jessica Motaung appointed to CAF’s Women Football Standing Committee

It comes in the wake of Motaung’s attendance at a Women’s Football Taskforce Workshop organised by CAF in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Jessica Motaung has been appointed to the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) Organizing Committee for Women Football Standing Committee from 2022 until 2024.

The appointment of Kaizer Chiefs’ marketing and commercial director to the role was confirmed by CAF secretary general, Veron Mosengo-Omba on Wednesday.

It comes in the wake of Motaung’s attendance at a Women’s Football Taskforce Workshop organised by CAF in 2019. She was part of a group of 23 influencers and key stakeholders representing 17 African nations at the time.

Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung said: “We are very proud of our marketing director, Jessica Motaung. We are happy to see one of our own grow and spread her wings in continental football. Being the only South African in the committee speaks volumes. It truly is a remarkable feat. We are confident she will add much value to CAF and women’s football on the continent given her experience that spans over two decades.

"We have watched the growth of the game over the last number of years and Jessica’s role will also help SAFA, PSL and Kaizer Chiefs as we look to move in the direction of expanding our ladies’ participation in football.”

The committee is made up of high profiled and experienced football administrators and corporate people from around the African continent and chaired by Kanizat Ibrahim, who is CAF’s 5th vice president and the president of the Organizing Committee for Women’s Football of CAF.

While the full scope of her new role at CAF will be outlined in due course, she will be working on the Women’s AFCON tournament, which takes place from 2 to 23 July in Morocco.

Reflecting on her ground-breaking role, Motaung expressed her gratitude to CAF president, Dr Patrice Motsepe.

“It is also important to thank my chairman, Mr. Kaizer Motaung, for his support and blessings. I would not have achieved this if it were not for his wisdom and great leadership. Lastly, I would like to say thank you to the PSL chairman, Dr. Irvin Khoza who, upon receiving the news, conveyed his good wishes.”

She went on to add that: “I am looking forward to contributing to the growth of our sport, both on the field and commercially. We are moving towards the sport by being all inclusive and we have seen huge crowd support games played by ladies and we need to ensure that we see more of that on the continent. I will also work closely with Safa president, Dr Danny Jordaan, to ensure we contribute to the growth of the women’s game.”