Investigations under way into the murder of Hillary Gardee

JOHANNESBURG - Police appear to be pulling out all the stops to bring to book those behind the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the scene of where Gardee’s body was found on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old went missing from the Nelspruit CBD on Friday afternoon.

Her body was discovered on the roadside, just outside of the city, on Tuesday morning.

She was last seen alive at around 5:30pm on Friday, when she was with her three-year-old adopted daughter.

After she failed to return home over the weekend, her family reported her missing.

Her daughter has since been found unharmed. Tragically, though, the search for Hillary ended with the grisly discovery of her body.

No arrests have been made but Cele visited the scene where his spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said he received a report from the investigating team.

Police said she had sustained injuries to her head and that a murder case had been opened.