High court dismisses bid challenging new draft health regulations

The draft regulations were published in March and are aimed at helping government manage the pandemic going forward now that the national state of disaster has come to an end.

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape High Court has dismissed a challenge to the controversial new draft health regulations for managing COVID-19.

They have, however, courted significant controversy with many concerned about the impact on their constitutional rights.

And last month, lobby group Action 4 Freedom lodged an urgent application to have the consultation process declared invalid.

That application has now been dismissed though.

In court, Action 4 Freedom’s gripe was centred on the fact that the public was only given 30 days to comment on the draft regulations when the organisation argued it should have been given three months.

But Judge Hayley Slingers, who presided over the case in her ruling handed down late last week, emphasised that the National Health Act went so far as providing for no consultation in some instances and found that the time frame was flexible.

She also cited case law to the effect that a party seeking the court’s intervention in legislative processes, had to show exceptional circumstances, which she found Action 4 Freedom had not.