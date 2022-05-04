Gordhan: Govt not considering state of disaster to respond to electricity crisis

That’s according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

CAPE TOWN - The government is not considering declaring a national state of disaster to respond to the electricity supply crisis, according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

He was responding to a question from the Democratic Alliance (DA) at Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

Gordhan said it wasn't necessary to declare a national disaster to help Eskom and the country through the current energy supply crisis.

He told DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia to distinguish between a state of disaster and a power system emergency.

“The government has not considered declaring a state of disaster to respond to the energy challenges that we are facing.”

Gordhan said the latest report from the inquiry into state capture, confirmed that the Gupta family targeted Eskom to divert its assets to enrich themselves and others.

“Since March 2018, government and the Eskom board and management have been working diligently to restore good governance, operational stability and financial sustainability at Eskom.”