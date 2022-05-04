Fewer power cuts in SA in 2022 but extent of planned outages more severe - Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom says that it has had fewer days of power cuts between January and April this year compared to the same period last year, its chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, said that the extent of the planned power cuts had been more severe.

The utility gave an update on Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s implementation of stage two blackouts, which is expected to last until 5am on Monday.

Just over two weeks ago, Eskom ramped up power cuts from stage two to stage four after units at Medupi and Tutuka tripped.

Eskom’s Oberholzer said that the implementation of the stage four power cuts was worrying.

"There have been 29 days of load shedding last year. Now at the same time this year, there were 25 - two days at stage 1, 17 at stage 2, two days at 3, but for me, the alarming one is four days at stage 4," Oberholzer said.

Meanwhile, in its statement on Tuesday, the utility said that this round of outages had been caused by the loss of generation capacity due to delays in returning generators to service and the breakdown of nine generators.

In Wednesday morning’s briefing, acting head of generation, Rhulani Mathebula, said that they expected to have three units back in service on Wednesday.

Eskom has, however, warned that there’s no immediate sign that blackouts would end sooner than expected.