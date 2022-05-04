EFF says Hillary Gardee's post-mortem results reveal bullet wound

The 28-year-old is the daughter of former EFF secretary general Godrich Gardeewho was found murdered near Mbombela on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says a post-mortem on the body of Hillary Gardee has revealed a bullet wound to the head.

The 28-year-old, the daughter of former EFF secretary general Godrich Gardeewho, was found murdered near Mbombela on Tuesday.

The party addressed the media on Wednesday after a visit to the Gardee family in Mpumalanga to pay their respects.

Hillary was reported missing last week Friday and her body was found in Nelspruit by workers who were on their way to work.

The police reported that they found her in the same clothes she went missing in along with bruises on her head.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said, “This information came out of a post-mortem autopsy. The bullet was removed from the back of Hillary’s head. That is how we were able to know she was shot in the head. The assumptions was that she had wounds on her head because she was beaten. We are thankful that the forensic team revealed this to us because we might have buried Hillary with a bullet.”

Thambo said these developments made the police seem incompetent, adding “the current developments are casting a huge shadow of doubt in the police service on how they are handling this matter”.

'BRAINS THE SIZE OF A PEANUT'

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema had some strong words for those who sought to link the death to the party’s open border policy.

Malema said femicide has been a problem in the country long before the formation of the EFF.

“You attribute the killing of a woman to the policy of the EFF on its open border is to expose that the those have brains the size of a peanut.”

At the same time, Malema has thanked what he calls the party’s ground forces who reacted to news of 28-year-old’s disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her lifeless body by seeking out the potential perpetrators.

“We are happy that all of the ground forces have given themselves the responsibility to find the perpetrators and they have committed they will not rest until the perpetrators are found.”

WATCH: We are committed to finding Hillary Gardee’s killers, says Malema