EFF's Malema sends stern warning to Hillary Gardee’s killers: ‘We will find you’

Malema and other top officials in the EFF have visited Gardee's home on Wednesday where preparations for the funeral of the daughter of the party's former secretary general Godrich Gardee were under way.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has issued a stern warning to the killers of 28-year-old Hillary Gardee whose body was found on the side of a road near Mbombela after she was reported missing at the weekend.

On Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said officers are committed to finding the killers within 72 hours after he visited the scene where Gardee's body was found with head injuries.

But Malema said they wouldn't be giving any timeframes for when the killers would be found as overcommitting to dates that may come and go with no answers would just leave room to reopen the wounds of the grieving family.

“We don’t care if it is this week or after three years, but we will find them, and they will know who we are when we find them.”

Malema has thanked everyone, including other political parties, who have sent their condolences to the Gardee family.