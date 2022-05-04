EC ANC conference looks set for another delay as PTT requests urgent meeting

The Eastern Cape is due to kick off its much-anticipated conference on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) will on Wednesday indicate if its provincial conference in the Eastern Cape will go ahead on Friday or be postponed again.

This follows a request for an urgent virtual meeting by the coordinator of the party’s provincial task team (PTT), Lulama Ngcukaitobi.

In the letter that Eyewitness News has seen, Ngcukaitobi raised several issues that needed to be discussed, including the state of readiness to hold an elective conference.

The letter, signed by provincial task team coordinator Ngcukaitobi on Tuesday, has already been accepted as a sign that a fourth postponement is on the cards for the ANC in the Eastern Cape.

It is meant to be the second ANC province to elect new leaders but has been hit with numerous delays.

Some have attributed the continued delays to current convener Oscar Mabuyane and Ngcukaitobi arguing that they are trying to buy time so they can lobby for a win.

Mabuyane is on the back foot of a two-horse race with former ally, Babalo Madikizela, to chair the party in what is one of the ANC’s largest provinces.

Ngcukaitobi, in the letter, raises concerns over the eligibility of those with pending disciplinary matters to participate in the conference, branches that were under investigation in WB Rubusana and Chris Hani as well as the state of readiness for the conference.

This is all in spite of assuring the media weeks ago that all was on track for the conference this weekend.

The ANC will meet with its PTT on Wednesday.

Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has confirmed that the party will give an update on Wednesday.