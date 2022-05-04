De Ruyter says Eskom working to return broken down units to service

Eskom implemented stage 2 load shedding on Tuesday saying it was battling to meet supply demands due to the breakdown of nine of its generators.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter said while they are working to return broken down units to service there is no promise load shedding will end sooner than next week Monday.



De Ruyter was on Wednesday morning giving an update on the system challenges that have led to the implementation of weeks-long power cuts.

He said the utility expects an increased demand from 6pm on Wednesday evening due to the cold weather.